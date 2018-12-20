86,700 Shares in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) Purchased by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 86,700 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,313,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Expedia Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113,219 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $155.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.27.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 3,281 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $391,357.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $115.15 on Thursday. Expedia Group Inc has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $139.77. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The online travel company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

