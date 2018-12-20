888 Holdings Public’s (888) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 888 Holdings Public (LON:888) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on the stock.

888 has been the subject of several other research reports. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of 888 Holdings Public in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of 888 Holdings Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th.

Shares of 888 stock opened at GBX 176.80 ($2.31) on Wednesday. 888 Holdings Public has a fifty-two week low of GBX 232.25 ($3.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 309.20 ($4.04).

888 Holdings Public Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

