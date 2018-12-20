AAR (AIR) Announces Earnings Results

AAR (NYSE:AIR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.10 million. AAR had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $39.10 on Thursday. AAR has a 52-week low of $36.46 and a 52-week high of $51.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Get AAR alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AIR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

In other news, Director Ronald B. Woodard sold 10,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $477,546.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,482 shares in the company, valued at $582,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 22,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $994,208.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 587,852 shares in the company, valued at $25,894,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,609 shares of company stock worth $2,354,979. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/aar-air-announces-earnings-results.html.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.