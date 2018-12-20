ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 5,967 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 743% compared to the typical volume of 708 call options.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 11,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999,985.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $163,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $169,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $176,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $179,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACAD opened at $15.78 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $32.99. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 3.36.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.18% and a negative net margin of 119.62%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ACAD shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. UBS Group started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/acadia-pharmaceuticals-sees-unusually-large-options-volume-acad.html.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.