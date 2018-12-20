Accenture (ACN) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.01-7.25 for the period.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Accenture from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Accenture from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.93.

NYSE ACN opened at $150.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $101.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $146.05 and a fifty-two week high of $175.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 9.76%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, insider ‘T Noordende Alexander M. Van sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $1,277,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,847,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 30,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $5,223,793.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,717 shares of company stock worth $13,041,890. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

