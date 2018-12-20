Accenture (ACN) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.01-7.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.95-42.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.95 billion.Accenture also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $7.01-7.25 EPS.

NYSE:ACN opened at $150.96 on Thursday. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $146.05 and a fifty-two week high of $175.64. The company has a market cap of $101.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Argus reissued a buy rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Accenture to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.93.

In other news, insider ‘T Noordende Alexander M. Van sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $1,277,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,847,721.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total transaction of $327,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,619,265.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,717 shares of company stock worth $13,041,890. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Accenture (ACN) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/accenture-acn-updates-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.