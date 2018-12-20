Shares of Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP) fell 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 199,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 198,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Get Acerus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$2.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.0208 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acerus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Stephen Robert Gregory bought 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,800.00. Insiders purchased a total of 464,200 shares of company stock worth $67,928 over the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/acerus-pharmaceuticals-asp-stock-price-down-7-7.html.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (TSE:ASP)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.