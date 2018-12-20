Actuant (ATU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.60

Shares of Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.60 and last traded at $19.87, with a volume of 620752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.
Several analysts recently issued reports on ATU shares. ValuEngine raised Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. TheStreet cut Actuant from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Actuant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Actuant from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Actuant from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.39.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56.
Actuant last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $292.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.70 million. Actuant had a positive return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Actuant Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Actuant by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 132,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Actuant by 492.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 127,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 105,570 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Actuant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Actuant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Actuant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000.
Actuant Company Profile (NYSE:ATU)
Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.
