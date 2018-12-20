Actuant (ATU) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.09-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15-1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.Actuant also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.15-0.20 EPS.

ATU stock opened at $23.16 on Thursday. Actuant has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get Actuant alerts:

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Actuant had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Actuant will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATU shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Actuant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Actuant from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Actuant from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Actuant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Actuant from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Actuant has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.39.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/actuant-atu-updates-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

About Actuant

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Actuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actuant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.