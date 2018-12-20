AdCoin (ACC) 1-Day Volume Hits $79.00

AdCoin (CURRENCY:ACC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last week, AdCoin has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. AdCoin has a market cap of $91,684.00 and $79.00 worth of AdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000348 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00024714 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000236 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AdCoin Profile

AdCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. AdCoin’s total supply is 71,544,111 coins and its circulating supply is 6,551,628 coins. AdCoin’s official Twitter account is @theadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AdCoin’s official website is www.getadcoin.com.

AdCoin Coin Trading

AdCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

