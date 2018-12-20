Adenz Achieves Market Cap of $0.00 (DNZ)

Adenz (CURRENCY:DNZ) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last seven days, Adenz has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Adenz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Adenz has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $8.00 worth of Adenz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Adenz alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00001802 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000196 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000470 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000341 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Infinipay (IFP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Adenz

Adenz (DNZ) is a coin. Adenz’s total supply is 5,333,061 coins. Adenz’s official Twitter account is @AdenzProject. Adenz’s official website is adenz.org.

Buying and Selling Adenz

Adenz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adenz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adenz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adenz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adenz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adenz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.