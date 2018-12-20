Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 157,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $7,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 460,771.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,318,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,811,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,348,000 after acquiring an additional 45,384 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 3,536,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,924,000 after acquiring an additional 58,775 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,828,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,898,000 after acquiring an additional 156,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 497.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,895,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

BTI opened at $31.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.41. British American Tobacco PLC has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $71.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Several brokerages have commented on BTI. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of British American Tobacco to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of British American Tobacco to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

