Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $6.33 Million Holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 683,572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 37,026 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust were worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 255,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 24,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,130,000.

Shares of NYSE:PHT opened at $8.04 on Thursday. Pioneer High Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%.

Pioneer High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

