Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $204,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $212,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6,366.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,321,000 after purchasing an additional 353,456 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 279,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,900,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW stock opened at $380.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $355.28 and a twelve month high of $479.64. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 10.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $553.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $492.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.60.

In related news, Director John M. Stropki purchased 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $375.00 per share, for a total transaction of $253,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/advisors-asset-management-inc-trims-position-in-sherwin-williams-co-shw.html.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.