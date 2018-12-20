Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (AGLE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGLE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th.

Get Aeglea Bio Therapeutics alerts:

In other Aeglea Bio Therapeutics news, insider Aaron Schuchart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 20.0% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,414,000 after acquiring an additional 368,379 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,865,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 396,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,532,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,387,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,028,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 206,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

AGLE stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.15. 14,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,750. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.10). Aeglea Bio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 480.92% and a negative return on equity of 62.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aeglea Bio Therapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

Further Reading: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.