Aerium 1-Day Volume Hits $0.00 (AERM)

Aerium (CURRENCY:AERM) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, Aerium has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. One Aerium coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Aerium has a market capitalization of $371,632.00 and $0.00 worth of Aerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.02217469 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00477875 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00026581 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00033649 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00010631 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00016160 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006559 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

About Aerium

Aerium is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Aerium’s total supply is 164,348,058 coins and its circulating supply is 112,204,684 coins. Aerium’s official Twitter account is @AeriumCoin. Aerium’s official website is www.aeriumx.net.

Aerium Coin Trading

Aerium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

