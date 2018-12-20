AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AFLAC by 34,171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 93,631 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in AFLAC in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $43.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.41 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.96.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AFLAC from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

