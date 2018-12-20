Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 123,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.35% of Air Transport Services Group worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 57,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 17.3% during the second quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 55,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth about $206,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATSG opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.82. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $27.67.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.60 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ATSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $27.00 target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Transport Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

