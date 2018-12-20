Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Alamo Group’s rating score has improved by 66.7% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Zacks has also given Alamo Group an industry rank of 16 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th.

In related news, Director Roderick R. Baty purchased 2,000 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.32 per share, with a total value of $152,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,697.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,721,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,680,000 after buying an additional 44,591 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alamo Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,019,000 after buying an additional 18,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alamo Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 557,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,083,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Alamo Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 557,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,083,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Alamo Group by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 347,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,824,000 after buying an additional 115,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $74.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Alamo Group has a fifty-two week low of $74.29 and a fifty-two week high of $120.58.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.75. The business had revenue of $257.57 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 13.85%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Agricultural, and European. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; cutters for heavy-duty and intensive use applications; and heavy duty tractors-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and parts.

