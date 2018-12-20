Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Alamo Group has raised its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Alamo Group has a payout ratio of 7.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

ALG stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.16. 111,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,348. The firm has a market cap of $919.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 4.27. Alamo Group has a 1-year low of $74.29 and a 1-year high of $120.58.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75. The company had revenue of $257.57 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 13.85%.

ALG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th.

In related news, Director Roderick R. Baty bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.32 per share, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,697.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/alamo-group-inc-alg-increases-dividend-to-0-12-per-share.html.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Agricultural, and European. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; cutters for heavy-duty and intensive use applications; and heavy duty tractors-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and parts.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value (NAV)

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.