Albemarle (ALB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Albemarle remains focused on strengthening its lithium business. It is well placed to leverage strong growth in the battery-grade lithium market. The company should also gain from the synergies of Rockwood Holdings acquisition. Further, Albemarle is divesting non-core assets to boost growth opportunities and focus on its key businesses. The company also remains committed to deliver incremental returns to shareholders. However, Albemarle is facing headwinds associated with higher expected tax rate in 2018 and challenges in bromine and catalysts units. Moreover, a significant rise in capital spending is expected to hurt its free cash flows this year. Albemarle has also underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

ALB has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a sell rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a sell rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on Albemarle and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on Albemarle and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.95.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $79.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $138.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.79 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 29.19%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 3,100 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $299,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,288.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 7.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,896,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,873,000 after buying an additional 565,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Albemarle by 55,259.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,285,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,596,000 after buying an additional 4,277,635 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at $142,933,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Albemarle by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,952,000 after buying an additional 33,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at $107,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

