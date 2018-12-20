Alchemint Standards Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last Week (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. In the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $137,171.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemint Standards token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex and Switcheo Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009335 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.02361960 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00146530 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00180527 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000112 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026956 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026988 BTC.

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

