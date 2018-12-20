Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.19

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.19 and last traded at $22.34, with a volume of 1077923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Monday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $27,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces, converts, and distributes a range of high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

