Allergan (AGN) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)’s share price was down 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $134.05 and last traded at $132.62. Approximately 2,381,833 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,086,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.56.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $232.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $202.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Allergan in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price (up from $211.00) on shares of Allergan in a report on Monday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Allergan had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Walsh bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $157,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 3,032.4% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 877,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,337,000 after acquiring an additional 849,719 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 27,066.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,347,000 after acquiring an additional 784,928 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan in the third quarter worth approximately $140,026,000. Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan in the third quarter worth approximately $131,421,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 13,097.2% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 675,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 669,924 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allergan Company Profile (NYSE:AGN)

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

