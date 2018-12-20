Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Mobile Mini Inc (MINI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Mobile Mini worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Mobile Mini by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Mobile Mini to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

Shares of NASDAQ MINI opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. Mobile Mini Inc has a 1-year low of $29.46 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $149.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.75 million. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 12.05%. Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mobile Mini Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is 86.21%.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Mcconnell acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.85 per share, with a total value of $63,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 86,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,229.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank and Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, maintenance supplies, documents and records, and household goods.

