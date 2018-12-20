Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 260,171 Shares of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Inc (FEDU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:FEDU) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,171 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 5.83% of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 716,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 134,990 shares during the period. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FEDU opened at $3.34 on Thursday. Four Seasons Edu has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $40.50 million and a PE ratio of 17.58.

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Four Seasons Edu will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FEDU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 13th.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including competition workshops and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

