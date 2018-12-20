Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Position in AXT Inc (AXTI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 498,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,654 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AXT were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,320,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,742,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,667,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,069,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,860,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,303,000 after acquiring an additional 180,900 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,171,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 29,294 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 641,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 174,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

AXTI stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. AXT Inc has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $166.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. AXT had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. AXT’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AXT Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut AXT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AXT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It manufactures semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, lasers, military wireless RF amplifiers, infrared motion control, and infrared thermal imaging products.

