Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $3.45 Million Position in Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,836 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,131 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Zumiez by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,737 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Zumiez by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,176 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,067 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Zumiez by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 32,105 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,345 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.17 million, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $32.70.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $248.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.70 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zumiez in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Pivotal Research set a $36.00 target price on shares of Zumiez and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

