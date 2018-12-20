Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes $3.78 Million Position in Radware Ltd. (RDWR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 142,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radware by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,966,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,825,000 after purchasing an additional 77,640 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Radware by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,628,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,723,000 after purchasing an additional 671,149 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radware by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,520 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Radware by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,027,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,986,000 after purchasing an additional 217,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Radware by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 483,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 73,698 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $22.52 on Thursday. Radware Ltd. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -187.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Radware had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDWR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Radware in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price target on shares of Radware and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

