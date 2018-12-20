Allstate (ALL) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Allstate (NYSE:ALL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $93.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $112.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 target price on shares of Allstate and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.09.

Allstate stock opened at $80.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Allstate has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $105.36. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.28). Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Allstate will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $64,115.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in Allstate by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in Allstate by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 74,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 346.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

