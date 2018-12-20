Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) were down 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $67.72 and last traded at $68.38. Approximately 872,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 904,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.54.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. BidaskClub upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC set a $152.00 price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. JMP Securities set a $198.00 price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.47.

The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.05 and a quick ratio of 10.96.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.41). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 754.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The company had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 768.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Opera Trading Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 600.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

