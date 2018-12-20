Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.38

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on Alpine Immune Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.31). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 1,602.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences Inc will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,052 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 21,124 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 227,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 227,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer.

