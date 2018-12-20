Altair Engineering (ALTR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALTR. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Altair Engineering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. Altair Engineering has a 1 year low of $22.19 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.84.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $93.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.48 million. Equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,733,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $118,752,000 after purchasing an additional 280,056 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,733,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $118,752,000 after purchasing an additional 280,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,204,000 after purchasing an additional 337,323 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,958,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,079,000 after purchasing an additional 484,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 870.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,457,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-class engineering software worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems, as well as provides data analytics and true-to-life visualization and rendering.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altair Engineering (ALTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.