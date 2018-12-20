Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

ASPS opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $333.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.07. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52 week low of $19.36 and a 52 week high of $37.86.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $204.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.00 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 35.70%. Equities analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,246,000 after buying an additional 15,707 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,350,000 after buying an additional 86,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CQS Cayman LP boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. CQS Cayman LP now owns 95,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 30,090 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, residential and commercial loan servicing technology, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management technology, document management platform, default services technology, and mortgage charge-off collection services.

