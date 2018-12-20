Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

AMAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amalgamated Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.42.

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $17.41 on Thursday. Amalgamated Bank has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $22.97.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.44 million. As a group, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the third quarter worth about $17,645,000. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the third quarter worth about $17,645,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the third quarter worth about $12,879,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the third quarter worth about $6,003,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the third quarter worth about $4,596,000. Institutional investors own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits, and political organizations in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market, and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages, and personal loans and lines of credit options; and commercial loans (lines of credit, letters of credit, and term loans).

