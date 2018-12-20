Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in Antero Resources Corp (AR)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 25.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,901 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 12,677 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 114.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. grace capital acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, MHI Funds LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AR shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 price objective on Antero Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

AR opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Antero Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 83.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Connor sold 6,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $113,896.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,059 shares in the company, valued at $429,712.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 20,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $261,491.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,336 shares of company stock valued at $388,888. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

