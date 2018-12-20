Amalgamated Bank Has $528,000 Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,677 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,533 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2,378.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MANH. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.24. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $62.39.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.38 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segment: The Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

