Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,305 Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 24.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Energizer were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,329,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,535,000 after buying an additional 15,326 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 4.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,160,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,647,000 after purchasing an additional 243,347 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,988,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,283,000 after purchasing an additional 38,833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 142.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,966,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.10.

In other news, CEO Alan R. Hoskins bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,929 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 1,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 26,360 shares of company stock worth $1,216,822 and have sold 3,000 shares worth $180,570. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63. Energizer Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $65.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.84.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $457.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.64 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 549.70% and a net margin of 5.20%. Energizer’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Energizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 35.61%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/amalgamated-bank-sells-3305-shares-of-energizer-holdings-inc-enr.html.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.