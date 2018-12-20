AMBEV S A/S (ABEV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ABEV. UBS Group lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.40 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.13.

AMBEV S A/S stock opened at $3.89 on Monday. AMBEV S A/S has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0828 per share. This is an increase from AMBEV S A/S’s previous special dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. AMBEV S A/S’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 11,935 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 733,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 167,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 12,586 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 434,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. It operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada segments. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctic, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

