Ameresco (AMRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.50 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Ameresco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Oppenheimer set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ameresco and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameresco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ameresco from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.60.

NYSE AMRC opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. Ameresco has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 5,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $88,090.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,495.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Murley bought 2,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $29,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,016 shares of company stock valued at $352,256 over the last three months. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,178,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 623.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 163,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,476,000 after buying an additional 146,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 970,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,649,000 after buying an additional 114,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 984,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,811,000 after buying an additional 52,524 shares in the last quarter. 27.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

