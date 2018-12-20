Ameri (AMRH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.18

Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 763886 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $7.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Ameri had a net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameri Holdings Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameri news, major shareholder Sikaria Family 2008 Revocable sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AMERI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides SAP cloud and digital enterprise services worldwide. The company offers cloud services, including public, private, and hybrid SAP cloud services, as well as SAP HANA cloud migration and cloud automation solutions. It also provides digital services, such as Simple Advance Planning and Optimization mobile solution, a mobile application that offers sales professionals with real-time collaboration capabilities and customer data on their mobile devices; SAP IBP mobile app, which enables the real-time management and analysis of sales and operations planning related data from mobile devices; and robotic process automation that leverages the capability of artificially intelligent software agents for business process automation, as well as for reporting and analysis, and deliver insights into business functions by translating large data into structured reports.

