American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Receives $23.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Mizuho cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. BTIG Research set a $25.00 target price on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $20.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $23.34.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 355,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $7,290,839.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,869,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,497,559.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 991,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $20,000,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,869,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,436,559.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,381,479 shares of company stock valued at $47,852,315 over the last ninety days. 26.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 50,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,499.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

