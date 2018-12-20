Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Ameris Bancorp posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $129.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.44 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 11.14%.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, FIG Partners raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 69.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 26,595 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.9% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,878,000 after buying an additional 76,497 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $298,000. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $32.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.12. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $59.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, Small Business Administration Division, and Premium Finance Division.

