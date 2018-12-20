AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “AmerisourceBergen has underperformed the industry in a year’s time. Dull performances in the company’s PharMEDium and Lash units have been a headwind in the last couple of quarters. Contraction in gross and operating margin in the last reported quarter raises concern. The company faces other headwinds like conversion of branded drugs and lower price generics. Cutthroat competition in the MedTech space adds to the woes. On the brighter side, AmerisourceBergen continues to gain from, businesses like World Courier and Xcenda which have been raking in huge profits since quite some time. The company’s specialty distribution business also continues to contribute significantly to its topline. Additionally, AmerisourceBergen’s Global Commercialization Services and Animal Health unit saw a strong fourth quarter. A positive guidance for 2019 buoys optimism.”

ABC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine cut AmerisourceBergen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.36.

NYSE:ABC opened at $76.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $75.42 and a 1-year high of $106.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 45.54% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $1,987,471.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $614,200.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,942,928.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,101 shares of company stock worth $12,550,931. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABC. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 9.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 199.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 32.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 241,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,613,000 after buying an additional 59,863 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 55.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 353,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,213,000 after buying an additional 125,884 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

