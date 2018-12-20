AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) Stake Lifted by HPM Partners LLC

HPM Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 412.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,256,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,180,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC opened at $76.31 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52-week low of $75.42 and a 52-week high of $106.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.94.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 45.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.36.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $1,987,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $246,529.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,101 shares of company stock valued at $12,550,931 over the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

