Ames National (ATLO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.50

Shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.50 and last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 19 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

ATLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ames National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Get Ames National alerts:

The company has a market cap of $240.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATLO. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ames National by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Ames National by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 504,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,563,000 after acquiring an additional 23,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ames National by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,521 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ames National by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 19,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ames National by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Ames National (ATLO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.50” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/ames-national-atlo-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-25-50.html.

Ames National Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central and north central Iowa counties of Boone, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, and mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market, as well as agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.