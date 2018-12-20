Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.29.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $9.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $17.62.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.82% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $122,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,817.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 50,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.59 per share, with a total value of $629,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,000. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. P.R. Herzig & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate in patients with pompe disease.

