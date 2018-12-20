AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN) Stake Increased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 37.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 288,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,387 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $15,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Paul E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,419. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $803,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,981,394. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMN opened at $53.28 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.56.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $526.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 target price on AMN Healthcare Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Healthcare Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing and Physician Permanent Placement Services.

