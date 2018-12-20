Analysts Anticipate Ashford Inc. (AINC) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) will report $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ashford’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Ashford posted earnings per share of $1.90 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford will report full-year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ashford.

Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.89. The firm had revenue of $41.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.56 million.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Ashford from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINC traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $55.94. The company had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,136. Ashford has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $103.05.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

