Analysts Anticipate Asure Software Inc (ASUR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) to post $23.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.90 million. Asure Software reported sales of $15.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year sales of $88.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $88.40 million to $88.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $105.05 million, with estimates ranging from $100.30 million to $110.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 million. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 13.56%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASUR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Asure Software from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Asure Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Asure Software from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 23.9% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 31.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 25.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 54,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 12.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Asure Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $79.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $19.78.

Asure Software Inc provides cloud-based software-as-a-service time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company's product line includes AsureSpace workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

